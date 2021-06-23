A man has died after his car crashed into a ditch on the A11 near Newmarket yesterday.

Police were called just before 4.30pm to the A11 at Six Mile Bottom following reports of a black Land Rover Discovery having left the southbound carriageway.

Ambulance crews and three fire engines, one from Soham and two from Newmarket, also attended, with fire crews having been called to help remove the man from the car.

The victim, a man in his 50s from Essex, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A police spokesman said there were no passengers in the car.

The A11 was closed from junction 36 on the A14 to the A1307 for more than five hours yesterday while emergency services attended the scene.

Witnesses are asked to call 101 quoting CAD 323 of June 22.

