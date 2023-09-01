More news, no ads

A man has died after a crash on the A14 near Newmarket earlier this week.

Emergency services, including an air ambulance, were called to the route between Kentford and Exning at about 4am on Tuesday, after a collision involving an HGV and a Vauxhall Corsa.

The road was closed while emergency services attended the scene.

After the crash, the driver of the car – a man in his 30s – was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge.

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Police confirmed he died later that day.

The lorry driver, a 33-year-old man from Kent, was arrested on suspicion of driving whilst disqualified and causing death whilst disqualified from driving.

He was bailed until November 28.

Anyone who witnessed the crash should contact the Roads Policing Unit via 101, quoting Op Clements.