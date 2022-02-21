A man who crashed a car into a hedge on Newmarket's Rowley Drive was more than twice the legal drink-drive limit, a court has heard.

Twenty-eight-year-old Jake Dance of Tannersfield Way in Newmarket, was breathalysed by police at the roadside after his car left the road and crashed at around 1.45am on January 23 of this year.

He was arrested after registering a reading of 78 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath which is more than double the 35 micrograms legal limit for breath, and subsequently admitted to police that he had no driving licence or insurance.

The crash happened on Rowley Drive.

Dance pleaded guilty to drink-driving, driving without a licence and driving without insurance at Ipswich Magistrates Court on Friday

Mitigating, Dance's solicitor David Allan, said: "Mr Dance left the road, crashed in to a bush and ended up stranded on top of it. He is aware that while he only hit a bush in this instance when he crashed, this could have been far more serious and he is shocked by his own behaviour."

Father-of-three Dance, was fined £350, and ordered to pay a £35 victim surcharge, £105 in costs and has been banned from driving for 20 months.