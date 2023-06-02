A Suffolk man has been banned from driving and fined over £500 after he was found guilty of drink driving.

Thomas Cash, of Skeltons Drove in Beck Row, near Mildenhall, was stopped by police on March 18 in Newmarket and blew 49ugs at the roadside.

He was then taken into custody where he blew 54 ugs.

Cash has been given a 15 month driving ban and has been ordered to pay £595 in fines and costs.