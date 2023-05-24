A man has been banned from driving and fined over £1,000 after he was found guilty of drug driving in Newmarket.

Jackson Smith, 31 of Tall Trees, Lyth Farm, Droitwich, in Worcestershire, was stopped in the Suffolk town in September last year when police saw him driving with excess speed.

He was then found guilty of drug driving and has been given a 12 month driving ban.

He has also been ordered to pay £1015 in fines and costs.