A Newmarket man murdered his ex-girlfriend in front of her toddler, a jury has found.

Charles Jessop, 29, was found guilty of murder at Ipswich Crown Court today.

Jessop murdered mother-of-two Clare Nash at her Brickfields Avenue home on January 16 last year.

Charles Jessop has been found guilty of murdering Clare Nash (48042048)

Jessop denied the murder, but pleaded guilty to manslaughter and claimed after taking anti-depressant Citalopram he felt like he was in a video game.

The jealous and controlling 29-year-old, who is originally from Harlow, took a kitchen knife from his Bakers Row home that evening and cycled to her home.

He waited for her to return, and then he stabbed and strangled her to death in front of her young son.

