A Burwell man is facing a jail term after being found guilty of sexual activity with a child by a jury at Ipswich Crown Court today.

Michael Savage, 34, of Garden Court, had denied three charges of sexual activity with a child relating to incidents in Newmarket in 2018. After deliberating for more than six hours, the jury found him not guilty on the first two counts. But he was convicted of the third count of sexual activity with a child through penetration, relating to an individual he could not reasonably believe to be aged over 16.

He has been released on bail until sentencing but was warned to prepare himself for the possibility of a custodial sentence.

Savage was sentenced at Ipswich Crown Court today. (58127609)

Savage will be monitored electronically as part of his bail conditions and must live and sleep at his home address and not leave the house between 9pm and 7am.

He must also not contact the 14-year-old victim, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, and must sign the sex offenders' register.

Defending, Ruth Becker said Savage had learning difficulties and from the moment of his arrest, had found the process of his being charged and tried very difficult to deal with.

“He no longer leaves the house because he is afraid and spends all his time at home when he is not at work.

“He has no previous convictions and has shown good character up to this point.”

Savage will be sentenced on September 16.