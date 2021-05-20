A Newmarket man has been fined after he grabbed and pushed a fire officer to stop them carrying out vital safety checks at his work.

Jerry Torty, of Stanley Road, admitted obstructing a fire officer attempting to undertake his duties at Eastern Counties Refrigeration Ltd when he appeared at Suffolk Magistrates' Court last week, and was fined £202. He was also ordered to pay £500 in costs and £34 victim surcharge.

And his boss Johnathan Ball, whose office is in Eastern Way in Bury St Edmunds, has also been fined after he pleaded guilty to the corporate charge of obstruction. The company director, 65, was fined £400 and ordered to pay £400 in costs at a hearing last month.

The Ipswich-based court heard from witnesses on May 12 who said the man officer by pushing and grabbing him, and attempting to forcibly eject him from the premises. Picture by Mark Westley.

Magistrates heard that on August last year an inspector from Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service visited the company in Minton Enterprise Park, Oaks Drive, to check the firm's compliance with regulations after an allegation the upstairs areas of the commercial unit was being used by people to sleep in.

The Ipswich-based court heard from witnesses on May 12 who said Torty officer by pushing and grabbing him, and attempting to forcibly eject him from the premises.

After the hearing Dan Fearn, temporary chief fire officer, welcomed the prosecution.

A Newmarket man has been fined after he grabbed and pushed a fire officer to stop them carrying out vital safety checks at his work. Picture by Mark Westley.

“The safety and wellbeing of my team is paramount and I will not allow staff to be treated in such a way, which is why the service felt it important to prosecute these individuals," he said.

“Officers are legally permitted to enter a premises at any reasonable time in such cases, when it is believed an inspection is necessary. My colleagues should not have to fear verbal or physical abuse whilst carrying out their job.

"They are working to ensure the safety of the public from the risk of fire.

“Fortunately, incidents such as this are rare. We regularly carry out such checks and in nearly every case, our officers are given the courtesy to do their work.”

For information on how we can report on court proceedings, click here

Read more: All the latest news from Suffolk

Read more: All the latest news from Newmarket