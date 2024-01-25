A man was taken to hospital after being stabbed in the leg at a residential property in Newmarket.

Police were called at 12.59am this morning (January 25) to reports of an assault at a home in Nat Flatman Street,.

Emergency services attended, with the man and a woman, who was uninjured, taken to hospital.

Nat Flatman Street, in Newmarket, where a man was stabbed in the leg during an incident at 12.59am this morning (January 25) and a police cordon erected. Picture: Alison Hayes

Alongside the stab wound, the man also suffered a head injury.

Detective Inspector Stuart Dolan-Allen, of West CID, said: “We understand this incident will cause concern to residents.

“Additional reassurance patrols are being carried in the surrounding area and members of the public are encouraged to approach uniformed officers and share any concerns they may have.

A police cordon is in place in Nat Flatman Street, Newmarket, whilst investigations continue. Picture: iStock

“We are treating this as an isolated incident and would ask anyone with any information, no matter how small you think it may be, to contact Suffolk police.”

The man’s injuries are not believed to be life-threatening or changing.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the incident or anyone that may have seen a group of men leaving a property in Nat Flatman Street and heading towards All Saints Road. One of these men may have been injured.

A police cordon is in place at the scene whilst investigations continue.

Anyone with information, who may have seen the incident, or has video footage, such as CCTV or video doorbells, or drivers with dashcam footage that were travelling in the Nat Flatman Street or All Saints Road area between midnight and 1am is asked to contact police, quoting crime reference number 37/4505/24.

Residents can contact the force on 101 or through its ‘tell us’ portal.

Alternatively, those with information can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800555111.