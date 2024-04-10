A man has suffered serious injuries following a stabbing in Newmarket.

Police were called at 5.53pm yesterday to reports of an incident in the car park at The Rookery.

It is believed that a man in his 20s was approached by a group of four males before being attacked.

A police cordon was in place at the edge of the Market Square car park, next to The Guineas Shopping Centre, in Newmarket. Picture: Alison Hayes

The victim suffered serious stab wound injuries and was taken to hospital by ambulance.

His injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

A woman was arrested in Haverhill on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Picture: Alison Hayes

Police believe this is a contained incident involving a group of people who are known to each other.

Inquiries continue and officers are seeking to arrest the suspects.

Officers would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident, has CCTV or a doorbell camera or who may have been driving on the area at the time and has relevant dash-camera footage.

Anybody with information is asked to contact Suffolk Constabulary quoting reference CAD 234 of April 10.