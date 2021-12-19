A man in his 30s has died after the car he was driving left the A143 in a Suffolk village and overturned in a field last night.

Emergency services were called to the scene near Wickhambrook at about 10.25pm yesterday after reports of a Renault Clio had crashed.

A police spokeswoman has now confirmed that the driver was declared dead at the scene.

A man has died after a crash on the A143 at Wickhambrook. Picture: Google Maps

The road was closed between Wickhambrook and Depden to allow for an investigation to be carried out, and reopened shortly before 5am this morning.

Any witnesses or anyone who has any information about the crash is asked to contact the Serious Collision team at Suffolk Police on 101 quoting reference 342 of December 18.