A man is in a critical condition after suffering life-threatening injuries in a crash in Newmarket.

Emergency services were called to the A1304 Barbara Stradbroke Avenue at 3.25pm yesterday, after reports of a collision involving a white Ford Ka and a red Honda motorcycle.

The motorcyclist, a man in his early 20s, was taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Emergency services were called to the A1304 Barbara Stradbroke Avenue in Newmarket yesterday. Picture: Mildenhall Police

He remains in hospital in a critical condition.

The road was closed for over eight hours while an investigation took place, eventually reopening at 11.30pm.

A spokesperson for Suffolk Police said: "Officers would like to hear from any witnesses to the collision.

"They are also appealing for anyone who has a dashcam fitted in their vehicle, who was driving on either Barbara Stradbroke Avenue or The Links just prior to 3.25pm yesterday afternoon, to review the footage for anything that may be of assistance."

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Roads and Armed Policing Team, quoting reference: 526/23.