A bus driver has died after he crashed into a road sign in Dalham, just outside Newmarket.

Police, fire and ambulance crews were called to the scene of a single vehicle crash at the junction of Dunstall Green Road and Denham Road before 2.55pm on Friday, October 1.

A bus, which was carrying no passengers at the time, had crashed into a post and a road sign at what police have described as a 'low speed'.

The junction where the crash occured. Picture: Google Maps.

The driver of the bus, a man in his 50s, died in the crash.

The road was closed while the emergency services attended.

Police are urging anyone who witnessed the incident or who may have dash cam footage prior to or of the crash to contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit via the police website or by calling 101, and quoting CAD 209 of 1 October 2021.

