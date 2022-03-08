A man in his 80s has died after a single-vehicle crash near Newmarket yesterday.

The man was travelling on the A1303 near Bottisham in a red Nissan Qashqai, when he left the Cambridge Road and hit a tree at around 7am.

Emergency services, including an air ambulance, were rushed to the scene, but the man died in hospital.

One person has been taken to hospital after the single-vehicle crash. Picture: Google Maps

No other vehicles were involved in the crash, while there were also no passengers in the car.

Sergeant Alex Ward, said: “This is a terribly sad incident and our thoughts go out to this man’s family and friends.

“We are keen to hear from anyone who was driving in the area around the time of the incident and who may have dashcam footage of the moments leading up to it.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact police via web chat or by calling 101, quoting incident number 59 of 7 March.