Crash in Crockfords Road, Newmarket, sees man in his 80s taken to hospital
Published: 11:55, 08 August 2022
| Updated: 11:55, 08 August 2022
A man in his 80s has been taken to hospital following a crash in Newmarket.
Emergency services were called to Crockfords Road at 10.07am after reports that a car had been involved in a collision with a number of parked vehicles.
Two fire crews, both from Newmarket, were called to help extract him from the vehicle after it ended up on its side.
A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said the man was taken to hospital as a precaution.