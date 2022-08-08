A man in his 80s has been taken to hospital following a crash in Newmarket.

Emergency services were called to Crockfords Road at 10.07am after reports that a car had been involved in a collision with a number of parked vehicles.

Two fire crews, both from Newmarket, were called to help extract him from the vehicle after it ended up on its side.

The crash happened in Crockfords Road, Newmarket. Picture: Google Maps

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said the man was taken to hospital as a precaution.