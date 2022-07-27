An investigation has been launched after a customer was injured when he fell into a temporary pool put up outside a Newmarket pub.

A spokesman for West Suffolk Council confirmed the incident happened at The Shoes pub, in Moulton Road, and that its environmental health officers were looking in to it.

“We are investigating an accident under the Health and Safety at Work Act said to have taken place shortly after 6.30pm on July 8,” he said.

The Shoes in Newmarket. Picture: Mark Westley

Ken Clutterbuck, who runs the Punch Taverns pub, said: “I was working inside at the time and I don’t know who the fellow was. The brewery knew the pool was there. It was a kids’ paddling pool really. You couldn’t swim in it as it was only 10ft wide.”

He added: “I did everything I could have done. There were signs up saying we take no responsibility for accidents in the pool, had a risk assessment done and a no diving sign.

“The environmental health officers said it wasn’t illegal to have a pool at the front but nobody has got back to me yet.

“I have since taken down the pool and hopefully we can put this behind us.”