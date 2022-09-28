A man was injured in a crash in Newmarket yesterday evening.

Emergency services were called to a collision in Rowley Drive, involving a red Honda and a grey Ford Focus, at 5.45pm.

The crash caused the Honda to flip onto its side.

Rowley Drive was closed for around four hours last night. Picture: Mildenhall Police

The driver of the Honda, a man, had to be extracted from the car, but is not believed to have suffered life-threatening or life-changing injuries.

A spokesperson for Suffolk Police said the road was closed while they awaited for recovery of the vehicles, before it eventually reopened later in the evening.

The East of England Ambulance Service has been approached for comment.