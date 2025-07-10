A man has been jailed for five years after police uncovered more than £100,000 worth of cocaine and thousands in cash at a property.

Edrilon Gjoni, 22, of Staveley Street, Doncaster, was sentenced at Cambridge Crown Court on Tuesday to five years and three months in prison for possession with intent to supply class A drugs.

He also received a two-year sentence for possession of criminal property to run concurrently.

Edrilon Gjoni. Picture: Suffolk Police

Gjoni pleaded guilty at an earlier hearing.

On May 24, police stopped stopped a black Audi A5 on the A142 near Newmarket, on the border of Suffolk and Cambridgeshire.

Gjoni was driving the vehicle and was detained at the scene.

A £100k cocaine haul was found at a property in Cambridgeshire. Picture: Suffolk Police

Mobile phone evidence led officers to arrest him on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs.

A later search of a property in Cambridgeshire uncovered more than a kilogram of cocaine, with an estimated street value of £105,000, along with £6,000 in cash.

Gjoni was later charged and remanded in custody.

Sergeant George Laflin, of the Sentinel West Team, said: “Gjoni had become an established player in the distribution of class A drugs within Suffolk and Cambridgeshire.

£6,000 in cash was also found by officers. Picture: Suffolk Police

“Due to the overwhelming evidence presented at court, a guilty plea was entered at the earliest opportunity.

“This arrest really highlights that we operate without borders and we will robustly police the road network to tackle this type of crime.

“Illegal drugs are intrinsically linked to so many other crimes which ultimately brings misery to our community.”