A court has been told a window fitter turned to dealing drugs because the coronavirus pandemic ruined his once successful career.

Lee Binge, of Newmarket's Tulyar Walk, was given a 56 month prison sentence when he appeared at Ipswich Crown Court today after he admitted possessing almost £80,000 worth of cocaine with intent to supply.

The 40 year old was arrested at his home on February 3 this year by officers from Suffolk Police’s drugs team, whose search of the property found a large block of cocaine, with a purity of 76 per cent, alongside 143 grams of cannabis, and around £1,000 in cash.

Lee Binge, formerly of Newmarket's Tulyar Walk, was jailed at Ipswich Crown Court today. Picture: Suffolk Police

The cocaine block weighed 784 grams, the court was told, and had a street value of £78,400, while the cannabis was worth around £1,780.

The father of four later admitted to the possession with intent to supply cocaine, cannabis, and acquiring criminal property.

Philip Farr, prosecuting, told the court: “The weight of the drugs and the purity of them in the block is indicative of a defendant organising, buying and selling on a commercial scale, and he must have links with others in the chain.”

Kelly Fernandez-Lee, mitigating, told the court Binge was not a user of cocaine and was not trading it as a street dealer, but was only there to pass it on.

And, she told the court, he had a very good job as a window fitter until Covid-19 hit and his ‘sheer desperation to make some money meant he slipped back into a life of crime’.

Handing out her sentence, Recorder Gabrielle Posner told him she had no doubt he was operating as a commercial enterprise.

She said like many people Binge found himself in a difficult situation with coronavirus, but he turned to a ‘quick fix solution’.“The court can’t condone that kind of behaviour,” she said.

Binge was given credit for his early guilty plea to all three offences, and Recorder Posner handed him a sentence of 56 months.

She said he would not receive a separate penalty for the cash and cannabis found.

