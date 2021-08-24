Newmarket's Lee Binge given jail term after Suffolk Police find almost £80,000 worth of cocaine in his Tulyar Walk home
A court has been told a window fitter turned to dealing drugs because the coronavirus pandemic ruined his once successful career.
Lee Binge, of Newmarket's Tulyar Walk, was given a 56 month prison sentence when he appeared at Ipswich Crown Court today after he admitted possessing almost £80,000 worth of cocaine with intent to supply.
The 40 year old was arrested at his home on February 3 this year by officers from Suffolk Police’s drugs team, whose search of the property found a large block of cocaine, with a purity of 76 per cent, alongside 143 grams of cannabis, and around £1,000 in cash.
The cocaine block weighed 784 grams, the court was told, and had a street value of £78,400, while the cannabis was worth around £1,780.
The father of four later admitted to the possession with intent to supply cocaine, cannabis, and acquiring criminal property.
Philip Farr, prosecuting, told the court: “The weight of the drugs and the purity of them in the block is indicative of a defendant organising, buying and selling on a commercial scale, and he must have links with others in the chain.”
Kelly Fernandez-Lee, mitigating, told the court Binge was not a user of cocaine and was not trading it as a street dealer, but was only there to pass it on.
And, she told the court, he had a very good job as a window fitter until Covid-19 hit and his ‘sheer desperation to make some money meant he slipped back into a life of crime’.
Handing out her sentence, Recorder Gabrielle Posner told him she had no doubt he was operating as a commercial enterprise.
She said like many people Binge found himself in a difficult situation with coronavirus, but he turned to a ‘quick fix solution’.“The court can’t condone that kind of behaviour,” she said.
Binge was given credit for his early guilty plea to all three offences, and Recorder Posner handed him a sentence of 56 months.
She said he would not receive a separate penalty for the cash and cannabis found.
