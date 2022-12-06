A man who stabbed three people in an unprovoked attack at a village pub near Newmarket has been jailed for life.

Jason Jones, 39, of Dalzells Lane, was sentenced to a minimum of 24 years behind bars at Peterborough Crown Court, having previously pleaded guilty to three counts of attempted murder.

It follows an attack at The Fox pub in Burwell on December 16, which saw two brothers, aged 66 and 68, stabbed in the neck and another man suffer multiple stab wounds.

Jason Jones, 39, of Burwell, has been senteced to life in prison. Picture: Cambridgeshire Police

Jones had been drinking in the pub between 5pm an 7.12pm before leaving.

He returned to the pub at around 7.20pm wearing different clothes and wielding a knife in each hand.

Jones walked over to the two brothers and stabbed each of them in the neck and shoulders.

Police outside The Fox pub in Burwell following the attack. Picture: Keith Heppell

A third man, 33, tried to intervene by grabbing Jones from behind, but he was knocked to the ground.

Jones then stabbed the 33-year-old to his jaw, hand, foot and side of his chest, before carrying out a further attack on one of the brothers as they attempted to defend themselves.

Following the attack, Jones walked to a nearby shop before he was arrested at his home in Dalzells Lane at around 8pm.

At his home, police recovered shoes, a blood-spattered jacket and gloves matching the clothing seen in the CCTV.

In court, Jones, who has multiple previous convictions for violent offences, was described by Judge Enright as ‘a high risk of serious harm to other people’.

He also described the third victim, who intervened, as having ‘bravery of a high order’ and said his actions ‘almost certainly prevented further harm’ and saving the brothers’ lives.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Joseph Fourie, said: “This was a horrendous and unprovoked attack on three members of the public going about their daily business during the festive period.

“Jones’ actions have had a significant impact on the victims and the wider community of Burwell. We hope that this sentence brings some closure to those that have been affected.”