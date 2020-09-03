A man has been jailed for nine months after admitting his part in an unprovoked attack outside a Newmarket betting shop.

Flynn Matthews, 23, was given the prison sentence at Ipswich Crown Court yesterday after admitting unlawfully wounding a man outside the Betfred in Valley Way in June last year.

He was joined by 30-year-old Nicholas Carter, of Hollybush Corner in Bradfield St George, who was sentenced to 12 months in prison by Judge Emma Peters, which will be suspended for 24 months, for his part in the attack.

Flynn Matthews, 23, was handed a nine month sentence at Ipswich Crown Court yesterday (41855448)

The court was told on June 15 last year the pair attacked two men, aged 21 and 30, who were punched and kicked outside the betting store at about 9.30pm.

During the unprovoked attack a metal sign was used to hit the 21-year-old victim - leaving him with deep cuts to the head and face, injuries which will leave permanent scarring.

And the 35-year-old victim sustained minor cuts to the head after being injured with a screwdriver.

Detectives investigating the attack arrested the two men in July 2019, but the pair were not charged until May this year.

Matthews, who is already in prison for dangerous driving, has had nine months added onto his sentence.

As well as the suspended sentence, Carter has been ordered to complete 200 hours of unpaid work and take part in a 15 days rehabilitation programme.

