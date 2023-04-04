A 31-year-old man has been jailed for three years in connection with drug offences in a Suffolk town.

Jerome Underhill, 31, had supplied Class A drugs in Newmarket between November and December 2022 and was arrested at his home in Mount Pleasant Lane in London.

He was sentenced to three years in prison at Ipswich Crown Court on Friday, March 31 for being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs, namely heroin & cocaine between November 21, 2022 and December 13, 2022.

Jerome Underhill has been jailed for three years in connection with drug offences in Newmarket. Picture: Suffolk Police

Underhill was also arrested for possession with intent to supply class A drugs, namely heroin and cocaine on July 4, 2019.

He had pleaded guilty to all of the offences at an earlier hearing on February 23.

Underhill was arrested and charged after joint work by the Serious Crime & Disruption Team and the Met Police as part of Operation Orochi, after officers identified that Underhill was the line holder of a mobile phone number using the business name ‘Trigger line’, which had supplied Class A drugs in Newmarket between November and December 2022.

He was arrested at his home address on January 25, 2023 and was transported to Bury St Edmunds Police investigation Centre for questioning

When in custody, fingerprints were taken from Underhill and these matched fingerprints which were located on a package which contained 67 wraps of crack cocaine and 50 wraps of heroin which were discarded whilst police were pursuing a vehicle Underhill was driving on July 4, 2019.

This package was recovered when police returned to the scene after a strip search of Underhill was conducted and with no items located he was allowed on his way. The fingerprint analysis identified a match on the package to those given in custody by Underhill and he was subsequently charged with the offences.

Detective Inspector Greg Moore said: “This is another example of Suffolk Constabulary continuing the fight against County Lines activity.

"This result was received by our Serious Crime Disruption Teams working in tandem with partner forces to achieve this conviction. No drug supply activity is victimless and we will continue to work tirelessly in this way to protect the public”

Operation Orochi is a collaboration set up by Suffolk Constabulary with the Metropolitan Police to tackle County Lines drug dealing that operates between London and Suffolk.

Police ask if you suspect drug dealing is taking place in your area or see anything suspicious or out of place, to call on 101, or contact the independent charity Crimestoppers to report anonymously – either online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling 0800 555 111.