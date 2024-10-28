A man from London has been jailed for three years for drug offences after being arrested in a Suffolk town.

Aldo Dehari, 35, of Snakes Lane, Woodford Green, was arrested on September 26 after being stopped by Suffolk Police’s Sentinel West team in Newmarket.

He was charged with being concerned in the supply of class A drugs and was remanded in custody by Suffolk Magistrates Court in Ipswich on September 27.

Aldo Dehari, 35, of Snakes Lane, Woodford Green. Picture: Suffolk Police

Dehari appeared at Ipswich Crown Court on October 25 where he was sentenced to three years in prison after admitting to being concerned in the supply of cocaine.

Sgt George Laflin said: “We are pleased that Dehari has been jailed which means he will be off our streets.

“This result highlights that robust action will be taken against those who are identified distributing drugs, which impact our local communities.

“I am proud of the team who worked hard to obtain the evidence required to secure a conviction.”