A man convicted of engaging in sexual activity with a 14-year-old girl has been jailed for almost three years.

In the dock at Ipswich Crown Court today was Michael Savage, 35, formerly of Garden Court, Burwell.

His victim today spoke of the trauma caused by Savage's offending, which occurred after the defendant purchased cigarettes and a phone for the girl.

The offender purchased a phone and cigarettes for the victim prior to the offence

Following a trial in July, Savage was convicted on one count of engaging in sexual activity with a child.

This related to an incident which occurred in the summer of 2018.

After meeting the victim while out in Newmarket, Savage – then aged 30 – engaged in extensive communication with her, even buying her a smartphone.

Eventually, he engaged in penetrative sexual activity with the girl.

A statement from the victim was read out in court today, in which she described the distress caused by Savage's offence.

She said: "Once his [Savage's] face appears in my dreams, I can't get rid of it. It makes me start thinking about what happened again, and stops me from sleeping."

The victim added: "I don't like to talk about it, and I pushed the whole thing to the back of my head and mind. If I do think about it, I get upset."

While acknowledging the seriousness of Savage's offending, his barrister highlighted a number of mitigating factors in the case.

They drew attention to a psychiatric report into the defendant, which had found evidence of a developmental disorder.

They also singled out his previous good character, with no prior or recent convictions.

The defence stated that Savage would find the prison environment 'very difficult', and urged Judge Emma Peters to impose a short custodial sentence.

Referring to a number of good character references, they said: "There are people who speak very highly of Mr Savage, who showed a great deal of care and kindness in the community."

Judge Peters told the court that she accepted some of the defence's points, but emphasised that a prison sentence was unavoidable in Savage's case.

In the end, she jailed the defendant for two years and 10 months – with only half of this period to be served in custody.

The judge said: "Let me be clear: in my view, when you are convicted by a jury of committing penetrative sexual activity with a 14-year-old child when you are 30-year-old man, you must go to prison."

In addition to his prison sentence, Savage will be made to register as a sex offender indefinitely.

He is also being made subject to a Sexual Harm Prevention Order, barring him from having non-necessary contact with children below the age of 16 – with some conditions.