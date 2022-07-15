Police are appealing for witnesses to a robbery in Newmarket.

The incident took place on Thursday July 7 at about 10pm on the High Street when a man aged in his early 50s was allegedly assaulted by three other men.

The culprits hit him from behind and caused him to fall to the ground, where they have continued to assault him including kicking him to the face.

Newmarket High Street. Picture: Goggle Maps

Whilst assaulting him, the suspects stole his watch from his wrist.

The victim didn’t sustain any serious injuries, except a split lip.

Anyone who knows who was responsible or saw the incident should contact Newmarket police on 101, quoting 37/42877/22 or email connor.shaw@suffolk.police.uk

Alternatively contact crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form: www.crimestoppers-uk.org