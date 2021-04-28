A Newmarket man laughed and shouted 'she's dead' moments after he was arrested for stabbing a mother-of-two in her bathroom.

A bloodstained Charles Jessop, 29, was found in the downstairs toilet of Clare Nash's Brickfields Avenue home on January 16 last year after he stabbed and then strangled her, Ipswich Crown Court heard yesterday.

Miss Nash could be heard screaming by 999 operators at about 9.35pm, with Jessop, formerly of Bakers Row, shouting at her and minutes later, when emergency services arrived at the scene, he had locked himself in the bathroom with her.

Police outside Clare Nash's Brickfields Avenue home, in Newmarket's Studlands Park.

Temporary Sergeant Caroline Boardman was the first police officer at the house, the court was told, and once inside tried to get into the small room but couldn't.

She told the jury she heard what she thought was a woman's voice from inside, and added: "To me it sounded like it was a squeal, as if someone was in pain."

T/Sgt Boardman eventually restrained Jessop and arrested him on suspicion of attempted murder, the court heard, to which he laughed and said: "Attempted murder? More like murder."

Charles Jessop, 29, formerly of Bakers Row, denies murder and is on trial at Ipswich Crown Court. Picture by Mark Westley.

He was taken the lounge, where he began talking to himself and then, impersonating a woman's voice, said: "I have tested positive and I'm pregnant."

The court was told at the time T/Sgt Boardman thought he was under the influence, and that he had 'pinpointed pupils'.

The jury heard that when he was led out the police van, Jessop laughed and shouted to worried onlookers outside the home: "She's been murdered. She's dead."

But, T/Sgt Boardman said, his attitude changed at the police station when paramedics could not revive her and he was arrested on suspicion of murder. He started to cry, she told the court, and Jessop said 'oh Clare'.

Jessop said that it was the police's fault, and that he was let down by mental health services, she told the court.

Keir Monteith, defence, said when Jessop was arrested he appeared as if he had been drinking alcohol or taking drugs, and his client appeared to have been acting 'irrationally'.

The jury also heard extensive evidence from Dr Nat Cary, one of Britain's leading forensic pathologists, who went through the numerous injuries Miss Nash had sustained.

Dr Cary said Miss Nash had a number of deep wounds to her body, including a number of injuries which suggested she had tried to defend herself during the attack.

He said she had also been strangled, and that he could not conclude if her death was caused by strangulation or stab wounds.

Dr Cary said tests had revealed Miss Nash was not pregnant.

Jessop denies murder, claiming that anti-depressant drug citalopram had affected his state of mind.

The trial continues.

