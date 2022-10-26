Newmarket driver loses licence after being stopped for using mobile phone and found to have no insurance
Published: 07:58, 26 October 2022
| Updated: 07:58, 26 October 2022
A driver who had been on the road less than two years was found using a phone and has now lost his licence.
Police stopped the motorist in Newmarket for using his mobile while at the wheel.
They said they then discovered the man did not have insurance to drive the car.
A Mildenhall Police spokesperson said: "To make it worse he's now lost his licence as he's been driving under two years."