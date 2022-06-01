A Newmarket man has been ordered to pay more than £1,200 after he abandoned a horse box in a residental area of the town.

Harvey Johnsson did not attend court but was convicted in his absence. He was ordered to pay £805 in cost which included specialist removal charges, as well as a £440 fine and a £44 victim surcharge.

This comes after a large blue Iveco transporter with a 1974 registration plate was found abandoned in November last year.

The large blue Iveco horse transporter abandoned by Johnsson. Picture: West Suffolk Council (57050517)

Inspections from the West Suffolk Council enforcement team found it had broken windows as well as grass and weeds surrounding it. It was also without an MOT.

Following identification, Johnsson was sent a seven day removal warning notice. He also called the council and the action he needed to take was explained to him, but was not taken.

On January 5 this year, the council arranged for the vehicle to be removed which included the use of a specialist company due to its size and seized brakes.

A removal letter with a list of charges incurred was sent to Johnsson giving seven days to pay and claim the box back but this was unpaid.

A Fixed Penalty Notice was issued on January 25 and to this date this has not been paid.

Cllr Peter Steven, Cabinet member for Environment at West Suffolk Council said: “Abandoning vehicles is a form of fly tipping. It is failure of our shared responsibility to look after our rubbish in public spaces. I am pleased that our action to enforce the law and protect amenity for our residents was successful.”