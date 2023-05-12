A 19-year-old has pleaded guilty to numerous drug offences after police seized drugs and over £1,000 in cash in a raid.

Karl Bristey, 19, of Collings Place, Newmarket, was arrested on May 9 following a raid on his home address.

Officers seized £1,110 in cash, as well as a mobile phone used in drug operations.

Karl Bristley, 19, used a mobile phone to run a drug dealing line

On Wednesday, he pleaded guilty at Suffolk Magistrates’ Court to possession with intent to supply cocaine, possession with intent to supply cannabis, supply of MDMA, two charges of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs and two charges of being concerned in the supply of Class B drugs.

Bristley has since been remanded for sentencing at Ipswich Crown Court, with a date yet to be confirmed.