Two men who were arrested following an assault in a town's high street have been bailed while one man remains in hospital.

Police were called to reports of an altercation involving a number of people in Newmarket High Street at 3.40pm on Saturday.

The road was closed in both directions.

Two men suffered injuries and were taken to hospital. One man has since left hospital but the other remains receiving treatment.

A 23-year-old man and a 25-year-old man were arrested shortly after the incident on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm.

They were taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Station for questioning and have been bailed with conditions to return to police on June 5.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or anybody with any information should contact police quoting crime reference 37/12771/25 via the website.

Alternatively, call 101 or contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.