Police swooped on a man in Newmarket tonight after officers were told he was carrying a handgun - but it was a false alarm.

Suffolk Police stopped a man in St Philips Road, near the roundabout with Exning Road, just before 7pm and told people 'to stay out of the area'.

An eyewitness told Suffolk News: "I was driving past and when I tried to turn down the road a police man was stood in the road, and directed me away.

"Looking down near the Cherry Tree pub I saw about three police cars, several officers and a man with a bike."

The road was closed while officers searched the man, but after having found nothing, they left the scene.

A police spokesman said: "We got a report of a person with a handgun in a public place. We dispatched officers to check the area and asked people to stay out of the area.

"We found the person and they didn’t have one. Checks were done and nothing was found."

