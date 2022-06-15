A man has been handed a suspended sentence after stalking a former partner.

Ben Roberts, 46, of Dullingham Road, Newmarket, appeared at Ipswich Magistrates' Court today.

At a previous hearing, he pleaded guilty to a charge of stalking without fear, alarm or distress.

This related to a single victim, Daylin Flavell, who had previously been in a relationship with Roberts between 2010 and 2020.

The court heard that, following their separation, Roberts began persistently calling and texting Mrs Flavell.

On some occasions, he would turn up at her florist shops in Newmarket three times a day.

He had also attended her home address in Red Lodge to bang on the door and ring the doorbell.

In a personal statement read out in court, the victim said: "Ben is a bully and will use anything in his power to exercise this abuse over me and my children."

At today's sentencing hearing, the justices said Roberts' stalking had a number of aggravating features.

However, as he had pleaded guilty to the offence, and had sought counselling, the court ruled that a custodial sentence was not merited.

Roberts was handed a 26-week sentence, discounted to 22 weeks and suspended for two years.

In addition, he has been made the subject of a restraining order for two years, and must wear an electronic monitor for twelve months to prevent him from contacting his victim.

He was also ordered to pay £700 in compensation to Mrs Flavell.

