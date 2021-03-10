A Newmarket man was stabbed in the back at his home at the weekend.

On Saturday a man and a woman entered a property in New Cheveley Road and stabbed a man in the lower back, causing a puncture wound.

Emergency services were called at about 7.10pm and eyewitnesses reported seeing about four police cars and around two ambulances at the scene.

The man, aged in his 40s, was taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital, Cambridge, with non-life threatening or life changing injuries.

A Suffolk Police spokesman said it was unknown what implement was used in the attack.

Two people, a 28-year-old man and a 31-year-old woman, were arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and taken to Bury St Edmunds police station for questioning.

They have both been released on police bail, pending further inquires, until March 31.

