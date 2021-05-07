A man accused of murdering a Newmarket mother-of-two had begun snorting his antidepressants in the days leading up to her killing, a court was told.

Charles Jessop, 29, told a jury at Ipswich Crown Court today he started crushing up Citalopram pills days before killing Clare Nash at her Brickfields Avenue home.

Jessop has pleaded guilty to her manslaughter on January 16 last year, but denies murdering the mother-of-two.

Brickfields Avenue, Newmarket (46946653)

On his third day in the witness box Jessop, formerly of Bakers Row, told the court he had been prescribed antidepressants on December 31 2019, and had began taking them orally.

With the start of the prescription, he followed the advice of his doctor and had stopped drinking alcohol and gave up illegal drugs.

But on January 11, the court heard, he went to the the Golden Lion Wetherspoons, in the High Street, where he had four or five pints of Carlsberg.

Brickfields Avenue, Newmarket (46946647)

He said he felt more drunk than he would usually, and he then bought 0.8 grams of cocaine for about £80, went home, and took the drugs until the early hours of the morning.

"I was back to square one again in my mind. I effectively relapsed," he said. He added he was annoyed that he had taken drugs again, and also that he was lonely and started to come down from the cocaine.

“I wanted something to bring my mood up again and crushed a Citalopram tablet into powder form and decided to snort it," he said.

Brickfields Avenue, Newmarket (46946650)

“In my already drug-fuelled mind, from cocaine, I thought it would bring me up," Jessop told the court, and added he thought it would have a quicker effect to help boost him.

He said the feeling of inhaling the crushed up pill was 'horrible' and didn't make him feel better.

But the court was told he continued to snort the drugs, and Keir Monteith, his defence barrister, said that Jessop had taken about 21 tablets in 17 days.

Jessop denies murder, claiming that anti-depressant drug Citalopram had affected his state of mind.

The trial continues.

For information on how we can report on court proceedings, click here

Read more: All the latest news from Suffolk

Read more: All the latest news from Newmarket