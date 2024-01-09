A man has suffered injuries after he was dragged along a Suffolk town’s high street by a taxi.

The incident was between 11pm and midnight on December 15, 2023, after the victim leaned into the vehicle to speak to the driver on one of the taxi ranks in Newmarket High Street.

He suffered leg and arm injuries after the driver drove off, dragging him along the road.

A man has suffered injuries in Newmarket after getting dragged along by a taxi. Picture: Google Maps/iStock

Officers ask anyone with information or who witnessed the incident, to contact Suffolk Police, quoting crime reference 37/72708/23 via the website.

Alternatively, email: ccc@suffolk.pnn.police.uk or call 101.