Man suffers serious head injuries after suspected assault in Newmarket
An appeal for witnesses to a suspected assault in Newmarket has been issued, after a man was found overnight with serious head injuries.
The incident occurred in the Moulton Road area of town, some time between 3am and 3.20am this morning.
A 24-year-old man was found in the road with head wounds, including a suspected fractured jaw and eye socket.
The victim was taken to Addenbrookes Hospital in Cambridge, where he is currently in a stable condition.
Suffolk Police are keen to speak with anyone that might have been in Moulton Road around 3am, who saw a man with head and face injuries walking around.
They would also like to hear from anybody who heard anything suspicious, or who may have CCTV or dashboard-camera footage of the incident.
Anyone with information should contact Bury St Edmunds CID on 101, quoting the reference number 37/48950/21.
You can also call the Crimestoppers charity 100 per cent anonymously by calling 0800 555111.
