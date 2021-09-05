An appeal for witnesses to a suspected assault in Newmarket has been issued, after a man was found overnight with serious head injuries.

The incident occurred in the Moulton Road area of town, some time between 3am and 3.20am this morning.

A 24-year-old man was found in the road with head wounds, including a suspected fractured jaw and eye socket.

Police have issued an appeal (stock image) (39922623)

The victim was taken to Addenbrookes Hospital in Cambridge, where he is currently in a stable condition.

Suffolk Police are keen to speak with anyone that might have been in Moulton Road around 3am, who saw a man with head and face injuries walking around.

They would also like to hear from anybody who heard anything suspicious, or who may have CCTV or dashboard-camera footage of the incident.

Anyone with information should contact Bury St Edmunds CID on 101, quoting the reference number 37/48950/21.

You can also call the Crimestoppers charity 100 per cent anonymously by calling 0800 555111.

Read more: All the latest news from Suffolk

Read more: All the latest news from Newmarket