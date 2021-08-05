Police are today questioning a suspect after a man was glassed at a Newmarket pub in an unprovoked attack.

The victim, a man in his 50s, was sat in the High Street's Golden Lion pub at about 5.20pm yesterday when a glass was smashed on the back of his head.

Emergency services were called to Wetherspoon's pub, and the victim was taken to West Suffolk Hospital's accident and emergency to stitch up the the cut sustained to his head.

Suffolk Police arrested a 43-year-old man on suspicion of assault causing actual bodily harm. He was taken into custody for questioning, where he remains.

A police spokesman said: "Anyone who witnessed the incident should contact Suffolk Police, quoting crime reference 37/42638/21."

