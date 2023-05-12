A man has been taken to hospital after a car crashed into a wall next to a busy roundabout in a Suffolk village.

Police were called at about 11.10pm yesterday evening to reports of a single-vehicle collision on the A1101 at the back of Shakespeare Lodge in Beck Row, near Mildenhall.

A spokesperson for Suffolk Police said a man had been taken to West Suffolk Hospital and remains there as a precaution.

A blue Vauxhall Astra crashed into a wall in Beck Row last night. Picture: Chrystal Mason

It follows a similar incident in Beck Row earlier this week after a car crashed into a garden fence.

The vehicle that crashed into the wall yesterday evening was a blue Vauxhall Astra and the incident caused no disruption to traffic.