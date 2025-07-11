Man taken to hospital after incident in Newmarket High Street
A man was taken to hospital after an incident in a town high street.
The East of England Ambulance Service was called just after 3.20pm yesterday to concerns for the welfare of a man in Newmarket High Street.
A spokesperson said they sent an ambulance, an ambulance officer vehicle and the East Anglian Air Ambulance.
The man was transported by road to Addenbrooke’s Hospital for further care.
Police were called at 3.18pm to support and it was initially described as a medical emergency outside the White Hart Hotel.
A fire crew also attended and worked to shade the casualty from the heat of the sun.