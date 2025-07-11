A man was taken to hospital after an incident in a town high street.

The East of England Ambulance Service was called just after 3.20pm yesterday to concerns for the welfare of a man in Newmarket High Street.

A spokesperson said they sent an ambulance, an ambulance officer vehicle and the East Anglian Air Ambulance.

Emergency services outside the White Hart Hotel in Newmarket dealing with a medical emergency

The man was transported by road to Addenbrooke’s Hospital for further care.

Police were called at 3.18pm to support and it was initially described as a medical emergency outside the White Hart Hotel.

A fire crew also attended and worked to shade the casualty from the heat of the sun.