More news, no ads

A man was taken to hospital after a three-vehicle crash near Newmarket last night.

Cambridgeshire Police were called at 9.38pm to the crash on the A14 eastbound near junction 36 for Swaffham Bulbeck.

Officers and paramedics attended and a man was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

The crash was on the A14 eastbound near junction 36 for Swaffham Bulbeck. Picture: Google

The road was closed for a short time while the vehicles were recovered.