A man has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after a crash on the A14 this morning.

Emergency services including the air ambulance were called to a collision between a HGV and a car at about 4am today between Kentford and Exning, near Newmarket.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said that the driver of the car was taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital with serious injuries.

Emergency services were called to a collision between a HGV and a car this morning on the A14 near Newmarket. Picture: iStock

The road was closed in both directions while a crash investigation was carried out.