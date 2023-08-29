Home   Newmarket   News   Article

Man taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital after A14 crash between Kentford and Exning near Newmarket

By Cameron Reid
cameron.reid@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 15:10, 29 August 2023

A man has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after a crash on the A14 this morning.

Emergency services including the air ambulance were called to a collision between a HGV and a car at about 4am today between Kentford and Exning, near Newmarket.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said that the driver of the car was taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital with serious injuries.

Emergency services were called to a collision between a HGV and a car this morning on the A14 near Newmarket. Picture: iStock
The road was closed in both directions while a crash investigation was carried out.

