A man who terrified his three victims with months of malicious and threatening messages has avoided an immediate jail term.

Matthew Myles, of Stetchworth Ley, Stetchworth, near Newmarket, subjected a 54-year-old father and his 20-year-old daughter and a 75-year-old man to 17 months of abusive emails, text messages and Facebook posts.

The 32-year-old threatened to harm his victims and sent them graphic and grossly offensive messages from October 2020.

Peterborough Crown Court heard he also created multiple fake email addresses, a fake Facebook account and used an application to disguise his phone number, allowing calls to victims to appear to be from anonymous or unknown numbers.

Myles also arranged unwanted deliveries and food orders as well as taxis to the victims’ home addresses in Lincolnshire and Suffolk.

At Peterborough Crown Court last Tuesday, Myles was sentenced to 14 months imprisonment, suspended for two years, after previously pleading guilty to three charges of sending communications of an offensive nature.

He was also given a 15-year restraining order not to contact any of the victims.

After the hearing Pc Dave Clark, from the East Cambridgeshire neighbourhood policing team, said: “Myles subjected his victims to a living nightmare. He is responsible for sending communications which contained threats to life and grossly offensive imagery.

“These were unwanted and deeply distressing for all of the victims involved.

“I hope this sentence will provide some closure for the victims and assure them that any further contact will lead to a prison sentence.”