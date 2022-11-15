A man charged after a serious assault at a Newmarket pub will appear before crown court later this year.

Scott Humphreys, 36 of Anville Way in Kentford, was charged with grievous bodily harm with intent after an assault in the Horseshoes Pub on Moulton Road on Friday, October 28.

On Wednesday, Humphreys appeared before Ipswich Magistrates' Court where he did not enter a plea.

Ipswich Magistrates Court

He was remanded to custody to await a hearing at Ipswich Crown Court.

This will take place on December 7.