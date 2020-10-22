A man from just outside Newmarket has been ordered to appear before a crown court judge next month charged with counts of making child abuse images and possessing sexual films involving animals.

Simon Bullock, of Tharp Way in Chippenham, is accused of three counts of making indecent images of children, and is alleged to have created more than 100 still or moving images.

The 53 year old is also accused of possessing extreme pornographic images involving animals, with the charges accusing him of having 14 films involving dogs and a horse.

14 07 16 General views, locations, around Cambridge, Cambridge Magistrates Court, St Andrew's St. Picture: Keith Heppell. (42827729)

Bullock has also been accused of two counts attempting to communicate with children on a messaging app in March last year.

Because the allegations against him are so serious when he appeared before Cambridge Magistrates' Court on Wednesday he did not have to issue a plea and was sent to the city's crown court.

Bullock was released on unconditional bail and was ordered by magistrates to appear at Cambridge Crown Court next month.

For more information on how we can report on court proceedings, click here

Read more: All the latest news from Suffolk

Read more: All the latest news from Newmarket