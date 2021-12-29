A man has been arrested after he turned himself into police following an assault in Newmarket.

The incident happened at 9.30am on Monday at a property near Churchill Avenue.

A man in his 30s suffered cuts to his hands and arms following an argument with another man.

A 37-year-old man has been arrested following an assault.

He received treatment at hospital but his injuries are not life-threatening.

The suspect, a 37-year-old man, called police with his location later that day. He was subsequently arrested on suspicion of assault causing grievous bodily harm at an address in Cheveley Road at around 5.15pm.

The 37-year-old man was also taken to hospital for treatment to a head injury which was allegedly suffered during the altercation. He was then transported to Bury Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

He has since been released on bail until January 18 pending further enquiries.

Anyone with information relating to the incident is urged to contact Suffolk Police quoting crime reference number 37/73218/21 via 101.