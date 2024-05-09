A Newmarket man who beat his wife to death with a skateboard a day after he was bailed by police has been jailed for life.

Olubunmi Abodunde, 48, was sentenced at Ipswich Crown Court today for killing Taiwo Abodunde, 41, at their Exning Road home on November 28.

He changed his plea to guilty during the third day of his trial last month, having previously denied murder.

Abodunde has been jailed for life. Pictures: Cameron Reid/Suffolk Police

Judge Martyn Levett described the attack as as ‘cold blooded and callous’ before sentencing Abodunde to a mandatory life sentence.

Mr Levett ruled he should serve a minimum of 17 years in prison before being considered for parole.

During the case last month, Stephen Spence, prosecuting, said Abodunde was a jealous man who had accused his wife of having affairs throughout their marriage.

There were also disputes over bills and money, with frequent arguments and violence from both parties, he told the court.

On November 27, Abodunde was arrested after a dispute and bailed.

He was banned from returning to the family home or contacting his wife but the next day he returned shortly before Mrs Abodunde finished work and killed her between 9.12am and 9.20am.

In addition to being beaten to death, there were signs she had been strangled and stamped on.

After changing his plea, the jury returned a guilty verdict.

Suffolk Police is under investigation for potential misconduct over prior contact with Mrs Abodunde before her death.

Suffolk Police referred itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC), in line with standard procedure.

Detective Inspector Dan Connick from Suffolk Police said: “I hope this sentence provides some comfort and reassurance to those most affected by the murder of Taiwo Abodunde, in particular her family and friends.

“Our thoughts remain with the family and all those who knew Taiwo.”