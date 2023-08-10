A man is planning a skydive for charity next month, hoping to top his previous fundraising feats.

Newmarket resident Peter Neville will take to the skies on September 10.

He is raising money for CMTUK, a charity supporting people living with Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease – a neurological condition which Mr Neville has himself.

Picture: Mecha Morton

This is not the first time he has taken on extraordinary commitments for good causes.

Last year, Mr Neville proposed to his girlfriend while on the world’s fastest zipline, Velocity 2, in Penrhyn Quarry, north Wales.

This effort raised over £3,000 – and Mr Neville is now looking to beat this achievement.

He said: "The idea was: what can I do that's bigger than what I did last year?”