A man who appeared in court after another man was reportedly shot in the chest has been remanded in custody.

Tony Rowley, 56, of Herringswell Road, Kentford, appeared at Suffolk Magistrates’ Court yesterday in connection with an incident in Newmarket.

He is charged with possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life and driving while over the legal limit of alcohol.

Tony Rowley, 56, of Herringswell Road, Kentford, appeared at Suffolk Magistrates' Court yesterday charged with two offences. Picture: Mark Westley

At 6.35am on Wednesday, police were called to a property in Granary Road following reports a man in his 30s had been shot with an air weapon.

The victim’s injuries were not described as life-threatening and he has since been discharged from hospital.

No pleas were entered at Rowley’s hearing and he was taken into custody to next appear at Cambridge Crown Court on July 24.