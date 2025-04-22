A man who broke into homes and sat in a couple’s bedroom while stroking a knife has been jailed for seven years.

Michael Majewski, 36, of no fixed address, was sentenced at Cambridge Crown Court on Wednesday, April 9 after pleading guilty to aggravated burglary, attempted burglary and assault causing actual bodily harm during two incidents in Newmarket.

On Saturday, February 15, a couple living in Rous Road woke at about 2.30am to see Majewski sitting in a chair in their bedroom, holding a knife.

Michael Majewski. Picture: Suffolk Police

While stroking the blade, he repeatedly whispered ‘silence’ before telling the couple he was looking for someone named ‘Adam’.

After being told no one by that name lived there, Majewski left — but when the couple went downstairs, they discovered their home had been ransacked, with food and drink consumed and belongings disturbed.

Less than two hours later, at 4.20am, Majewski attempted to break into another home — but was confronted by the homeowner, leading to a tussle.

The victim suffered a cut under his chin and reddening to his hands.

Majewski fled the scene but police were called and, after a search of the area, he was arrested about 30 minutes later in Exeter Road.

He received six years’ imprisonment for the aggravated burglary, a one-year consecutive sentence for the attempted burglary and a three-month concurrent sentence for the ABH.

Detective Inspector Cat Thompson, of West CID in Bury St Edmunds, said: “I am really pleased by the sentence handed down by the court and hope this acts as a deterrent to other criminals.

“These were both incidents that had a direct impact on the victims. I cannot imagine how terrifying it must have been to wake up and find a man in your bedroom holding a knife. The victims stayed remarkably calm in their handling of the situation.

“The second offence was also unpleasant and resulted in the victim having a physical altercation with Majewski and being injured in the process.

“It was an excellent team effort across that weekend to complete all the necessary work required to ensure Majewski was charged and remanded for court. He will now have plenty of time to reflect on his actions in prison.”