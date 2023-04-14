A man who spat on a police officer after he was caught with two knives and a bag of cannabis has been spared jail.

Dylan Smith, 23, of Lester Piggott Way, Newmarket, was warned by a magistrate that he came 'very, very close to going to prison' after he pleaded guilty to a number of offences, including assaulting an emergency worker, possession of cannabis and two counts of possessing a knife in a public place.

He also admitted criminal damage to the front door of a communal flat, and using threatening words or behaviour to cause fear of violence.

A magistrate today told Dylan Smith that he came 'very, very close' to being jailed over his actions. Picture: Mark Westley

These were all in relation to an incident on the night of August 17 last year.

Suffolk Magistrates' Court heard that police were called to Smith's flat after neighbours heard shouting inside.

The defendant was found outside the flat acting erratically, and the officer attending the scene was forced to pull a taser on him.

Smith went behind a tree – and a kitchen knife was subsequently recovered there.

Another household knife was also found in Smith's sock, and a bag of cannabis in his pocket.

Due to his agitated behaviour, Smith was taken to West Suffolk Hospital in Bury St Edmunds.

While there, he spat on the police officer who was accompanying him.

In court today, Smith expressed remorse for his actions last year.

He said: "I am very sorry for what I've done. Obviously, I was trying to change my life, live a normal life, but I'm very sorry for what I've done.

"I'm ashamed of what I'm done. The spitting was disgusting."

The possession and assault charges would normally carry a prison sentence – but magistrates decided against jailing Smith.

Instead, he has been made subject to a mental health treatment requirement for 12 months, with an 8pm curfew order in place for four months.

He must pay £80 to the police officer he assaulted.

For the cannabis possession, he has been fined £80, while he must pay his landlord £122 for the damage to his door.

Rounding off proceedings today, the presiding magistrate said: "I must say, Mr Smith, you were very, very close to going to prison today. I don't want to see you again."